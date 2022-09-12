Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, And Kane Brown To Headline Stagecoach 2023

INDIO CA (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice revealed the lineup for the 2023 return of the Stagecoach country music festival.

Headliners for 2023 include Luke Bryan on Friday, Chris Stapleton on Saturday, and Kane Brown rounding the weekend out on Sunday.

The three-day festival will also include performances by Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, and Parker McCollum, among numerous others.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will return for 2023 as well, hosting the Stagecoach Smokehouse which features regional barbecue specialties from around the country.

The fest is scheduled to take place from April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Tickets for the festival on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.