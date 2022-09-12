Mötley Crüe Plans To Tour Internationally In 2023

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neal revealed that although the announced dates for their co-headlining tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett wrapped on Friday night with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, they aren’t done yet.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s John Katsilometes, Neil said they plan to bring the tour to international audiences in 2023.

According to Neil, the Crüe and Def Leppard plan to hit Mexico and South America in the Spring of 2023 before heading across the pond to play soccer stadiums in Europe in the summer.

Neil said the band also plans to return to the U.S. for a tour in 2024.

“We’re far from being over,” Neil told the Review-Journal. “When we come back in ‘24, we’re going to do it all over again.”

Neil also teased a potential revive their 2012-2013 Las Vegas residency and told the Review-Journal that they are currently “reviewing offers.”

“We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it,’” Neil told the newspaper. “We just have to look at sometime in ‘24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back.”