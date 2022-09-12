Hanson Waylaid After A Truck Sideswipes Their Tour Bus

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Pop-rock trio Hanson had a scary moment on Friday after their tour bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident following the band’s performance at the Paramount Theater in Denver.

In a video posted to the band’s Instagram account, Zac Hanson detailed the incident, stating that their bus was sideswiped by a tractor trailer.

According to Hanson, no one was injured during the crash, but the bus suffered enough damage to make it undrivable. Fortunately, the band reported that no one was injured in the collision.

“We did get hit by a truck. We’re all fine. We’re all fine, but oh my Lord,” Hanson said in the video. “The windows are broken, mirrors are missing, just enough stuff that it makes it too dangerous to drive anymore on the bus from hell. We should be in Kansas City tomorrow, good Lord. May the force be with us, offloading from this bus never to see it again, on the side of the road somewhere east of Denver.”

Following the crash, Hanson was able to make to Kansas City for a show at the Uptown Theatre on Saturday night, followed by a performance at the Cotillion Ballroom in Wichita on Sunday.

Hanson is scheduled for shows at Emo’s in Austin on September 14th before wrapping the U.S. leg of the tour at the House of Blues in Dallas on September 15th.

In October, Hanson heads south to Mexico, and South America for a series of shows before heading to Australia in November.