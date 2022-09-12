John Michael Montgomery Injured In Bus Crash

JELLICO, TN (CelebrtyAccess) — Country recording John Michael Montgomery revealed he’s recovering after suffering a bus crash in Tennessee while on the way to perform at a show in North Carolina.

Montgomery, who is 57, shared details of his recovery via Facebook, telling fans that despite “some cuts and broken ribs” he is on the mend.

“I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns,” Montgomery said in a Facebook post.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, William Salyer of Staffordsville, KY, and Marc Wood of Frankfort, KY are also recovering after suffering injuries on the bus.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the bus, a 2001 Prevost Featherlite, was traveling south of Jellico, Tennessee, near the Kentucky border, when the bus overturned after striking an embankment. Salyer was the only passenger not wearing a seatbelt.

Following the crash, a September 17th performance at Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, TX was pulled from Montgomery’s itinerary but other performances including the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Indiana on September 24 and the Georgia National Fair on October 4th are still a go at press time.

A native of Tennessee, Montgomery has released ten albums since his 1992 debut with multiple #1 singles, including “I Can Love You Like That” and “Letters From Home.”