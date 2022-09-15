The Music Of The Late Mexican Juan Gabriel To Be Featured In A New Production By Cirque Musica

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The estate of the late Latin music legend Juan Gabriel has signed a global rights deal with theatrical producer Cirque Musica for the creation and production of the Juan Gabriel-themed “Cirque Musica Presents Querida.”

Billed as a multi-sensory cirque production Cirque Musica Presents Querida will interpret the music of the legendary Mexican recording artist and songwriter as part of a cirque-type presentation, featuring breath-taking aerial performances and acrobats.

Performances are scheduled to kick off on October 20th at the San Rafael Theatre in Mexico City.

“Cirque Musica is honored to be working with Juan Gabriel´s estate to bring this production to the stage. Our goal is to be the biggest and the best show in the world and this is the next step,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Creator and Producer of Cirque Musica. “We understand the importance of Juan Gabriel and the impact his music made, and we are excited to bring this celebration to his loyal Mexican fans.”

“Bringing the joy of Juan Gabriel´s music to everyone has always been our mission. We will continue his legacy in every way we can so his work and art can reach a new generation,” says Ivan Aguilera, Juan Gabriel’s son. “I am thrilled to work with Cirque Musica to bring this spectacular interpretation of my father’s legacy to his amazing fans. My father was a natural entertainer and I know he would be very pleased with this production.”

Widely considered one of the most best selling songwriters and recording artists in Latin Music, Gabriel, who died in 2016, recorded thousands of songs and sold more than 60 million records during a career that spanned almost 5 decades.