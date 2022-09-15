Corey Johnson, Jamie Oborne, Karen Emanuel, Laura Lewis-Paul And Peter Adarkwah Shortlisted For The AIM Indepenent Music Awards’ Entrepreneur Of The Year

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the AIM Independent Music Awards announced the latest round of nominees for 2022, including for the brand new Music Entrepreneur of the Year and the newly renamed Best Boutique Label of the Year categories.

The shortlist for the inaugural Music Entrepreneur of the Year category includes: Defenders Ent. CEO and community activist Corey Johnson, Dirty Hit founder Jamie Oborne; Key Production’s Karen Emanuel; Saffron Music’s founder and CEO Laura Lewis-Paul; and BBE Music Label Owner Peter Adarkwah.

Nominees for the newly renamed category, Best Boutique Label (FKA Best Small Label) include Chess Club, Edition Records, Finesse Foreva, Local Action and Rough Bones.

Domino Recording Company, Ninja Tune, Rough Trade, Partisan and Soundway Records are all in the running this year for Best Independent Label.

Artist nominations include Arlo Parks, D.O.D, KC Lights, Rathbone Place, and Wet Leg, who are all shortlisted for Most Played New Independent Artist.

Performers added to the lineup for this year include indie rockers The Libertines, and grime artist Lethal Bizzle, who stands nominated for Outstanding Contribution To Music Award this year.

“The AIM Independent Music Awards continues to innovate. This year, we are excited to have new categories in Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Creative Campaign that really showcase the dynamism in the community and the continued successes of creative business building in the independent music sector. We look forward to celebrating with everyone at the Roundhouse in-person on the 28th September,” said AIM CEO Paul Pacifico.