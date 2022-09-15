Norske Konsertarrangøre Names Siri Haugan Holden As GM

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Norske Konsertarrangøre, the Norwegian concert promoter’s association announced the appointment of Siri Haugan Holden as the organization’s new general manager.

Holden joins the association from Balansekunst, where she served as general manager of the association which advocates for equality and diversity in cultural life. She has a master’s degree in political science from the University of Oslo and has a background in the Norwegian environmental movement.

“I am very happy for the trust and the opportunity to be involved in further developing Norske Kulturarrangøre’s industry-wide work together with the talented group of staff and board. The long-term effects of the corona pandemic, in combination with large price increases and a troubled world situation, make this a demanding time for cultural organizers. In the face of changing framework conditions, it becomes important to hold on to the uniqueness and societal role of art and culture, and I look forward to being an active player for the members in the time to come. Tone Østerdal has made a formidable effort for both NKA and the cultural field during his term of office, so it is with awe that I take on the task,” Holden said.

“We are very happy to have hired Siri Haugan Holden, and we look forward to working together for an expanded and stronger NKA in the future. Haugen Holden is highly skilled and her experience and background are perfect for further developing the organization towards our vision of a sustainable organizing field,” added NKA chairman Trude Storheim.

Holden will take up her new role at the NKA officially on January 1st, 2023.