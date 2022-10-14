John Mellencamp Announces North American Tour as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Opens ‘Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp’ Exhibit

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour, Live and In Person 2023, set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter, AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the tour will see 76 shows beginning with two nights in Bloomington, IN, on February 5 and 6 and concluding with two nights in South Bend, IN, on June 23 and 24.

The tour includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis, and more, and stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and other major cities across North America.

The partnership with TCM is a landmark collaboration and a first for Mellencamp, who has never had a tour promotional partner.

Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp is now open at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – a new, permanent part of the museum’s expanding Legends of Rock exhibit. Museum-goers can expect to see artifacts including the suit worn in promotional photos for Mellencamp’s 2003 album Trouble No More, his 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar played onstage extensively, the studio tracking chart for “Jack and Diane” from 1981, as well as an oil painting by Mellencamp himself, reworked from a 1993 self-portrait.

A reissue of Mellencamp’s beloved eighth studio album, Scarecrow, is set for release on November 4 on Mercury/UME. The box set will include two CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs, previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

John Mellencamp—Live and In-Person 2023 Tour

February 5—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 6—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 8—Ovens Auditorium—Charlotte, NC

February 10—Fox Theatre—Atlanta, GA

February 11—Moran Theater—Jacksonville, FL

February 13—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 14—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FLF

February 15—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 18—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 19—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 21—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 22—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 24—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

February 25—Smart Financial Centre—Sugar Land, TX

February 26—Majestic Theatre—San Antonio, TX

February 28—Bass Concert Hall—Austin, TX

March 1—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie—Dallas, TX

March 11—Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR

March 13—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 14—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 15—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 17—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 18—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 19—Saroyan Theatre—Fresno, CA

March 21—SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center—Sacramento, CA

March 22—Dolby Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 24—Encore TheateratWynnLas Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

March 25—EncoreTheater at Wynn Las Vegas —Las Vegas, NV

March 27—Ellie Caulkins Opera House—Denver, CO

April 3—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 4—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 6—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 7—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 8—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 10—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 11—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 13—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 14—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 17—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 18—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 19—Peoria Civic Center Theater—Peoria, IL

April 21—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 22—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 24—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

April 25—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

May 5—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 6—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 8—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 9—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 10—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 12—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 13—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—DPAC—Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—PlayhouseSquare—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Campus—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center -Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—DeVos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN