UPDATED: Ringo Starr Cancels Shows After Contracting COVID

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former Beatle Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his North American tour after a second COVID diagnosis. The surprise announcement came just one day after Starr and his band got back on the road following his earlier COVID diagnosis this month.

The 82-year-old legend took to social media on Thursday (October 13), saying, “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love – Ringo.”

Starr postponed several tour dates on October 3 after his first positive test. Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, members of the All Starr Band, tested positive for COVID in June, forcing the rescheduling of a dozen shows which had previously been scheduled for 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW (Published: October 3, 2022):

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former Beatle Ringo Starr paused his current North American All Starr tour as he recovers from COVID-19.

According to a statement from his team, Ringo is currently recovering at home and hopes to resume his tour as soon as possible.

News of the 82-year-old drummer’s health issues comes after the abrupt cancellation of a pair of shows this weekend.

At present, the following dates have been impacted by the cancellation:

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre

“As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” a message from the tour via social media stated.