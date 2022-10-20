Sixthman Brings The Beach Boys Cruise Back For 2023

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Concert cruise specialists Sixthman is partnering with legendary rock pioneers The Beach Boys to revive the band’s Good Vibrations Cruise for a second year.

The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise, presented by Club Kokomo Spirits is scheduled to set sail from Miami from March 3-8, aboard the Norwegian Pearl, with scheduled ports of call that include Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico.

The voyage will feature full days of live music on multiple stages, including two unique shows from The Beach Boys and performances by special guests, including a special ‘sail-away’ set from The Isley Brothers and open sea concerts from The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath, and RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles.

In addition, the cruise includes a variety of other music-related activities, including artist interaction opportunities and a photo taken with The Beach Boys for every cabin on board.

The cruise also includes food and beverage options, a pool deck with multiple hot tubs, an onboard casino, spa, fitness center, sports court and other amenities.

For more information, check: https://www.thebeachboyscruise.com