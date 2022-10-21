Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The Beacon For New Residency Shows This Winter

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld announced plans to revive his long-running residency at the Beacon Theater in New York with a completely new show.

Seinfeld announced upcoming dates that include December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on all eight nights.

Seinfeld has been a fixture at The Beacon since he kicked his residency off at the famed New York concert venue in 2016 and now holds the venue’s record for the longest ‘residency’ run at the venue.

“Performing at The Beacon is almost an actual true residency for me,” said Jerry Seinfeld. “I feel like I really could live there. It’s the best theater to see a comedian I’ve ever played. So happy to be back.”