Some 1ne and Machynist Sign Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music France

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Some 1ne and Machynist, the French Grammy-nominated duo of arrangers, composers and producers has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music France.

The Diamond-certified pair are best known for the composing hit songs such as ‘Djadja’ which peaked at #1 in France in 2018, and Pookie, which broke through to the top 10 in multiple European countries in 2019.

The duo also handled production on up-and-coming French rapper Oboy’s second album, No Crari, including the hit single TBD, which ruled the charts in France in the Summer of 2021.

“We’re excited to be working with Joris and the team. We’ve already been taking on more international projects and feel that Warner Chappell’s global presence will help us expand that side of what we do. We’ve got some very interesting projects in the pipeline, so standby for more news from us soon,” Some 1ne and Machynist said in a joint statement.

“With their acclaimed work for the likes of Aya Nakamura and OBOY, Some1ne and Machynist have stepped into the elite of French producers and are in huge demand both here and internationally. We’re keen to get them in writing rooms and studios with some of the hottest international talent to help take their already stellar careers to the next level,” added Joris Auffret, A&R, Warner Chappell Music France.