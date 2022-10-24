Merlin Announces A Partnership With Chinese Short-Form Video Platform Kuaishou

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital music licenser Merlin announced a partnership with China-based short-form video platform Kuaishou that will make music from Merlin’s rightsholders available across Kuaishou’s product portfolio, including Kwai and SnackVideo.

The deal will expand Merlin’s reach in Latin America, Southeastern Asia, and Middle East/North Africa, while providing Kuaishou content creators with access to Merlin’s catalog of independent music.

“Merlin’s member repertoire is one of the most iconic and diverse in the world, and we are delighted to bring this vibrant and expansive catalog to the services of Kuaishou,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “Independents are the leaders in the social music space, and we look forward to supporting our members in finding new ways to engage longtime listeners as well as find new fans across this platform.”

“The deal with Merlin will provide hundreds of millions of our users with an incredibly wide range of independent music, making their experience even better,” added Calvin Liu, Head of Kuaishou Overseas Compliance, Communications, and Partnership.

Merlin’s agreement with Kuaishou follows similar deals by major labels with content platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, and most recently, Pinterest, who, last week, announced a deal with multiple licensing companies, including Merlin.