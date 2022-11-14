Dance Gavin Dance Lead Singer Tilian Pearson Back With The Band After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dance Gavin Dance lead singer Tilian Pearson has re-joined the band. Pearson left earlier this year amid sexual misconduct allegations. In a new statement posted on social media, Pearson acknowledges his battle with alcoholism but denies any sexual misconduct.

The post-hardcore band was formed in 2005 and has had a hell of a year. In April, bassist Tim Ferrick suddenly passed away before a scheduled headlining performance at Swanfest.

Two months later, Pearson left the band after accusations of sexual misconduct by two women. One woman accused him of having forcible sex, and the other alleged he coerced her into having sex with him. Due to that, the band was dropped as the supporting act on the Coheed and Cambria summer tour – replaced by Alkaline Trio.

Dance Gavin Dance and Pearson each issued statements regarding his return. You can view both statements below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dance Gavin Dance (@dancegavindance)

During Pearson’s absence, the band released their new album in July titled Jackpot Juicer and embarked on a summer headlining tour with former member Kurt Travis filling in on vocals.