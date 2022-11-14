Former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm Postponing Upcoming Appearances for New Album Release

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson took a nasty fall on Friday (November 11) after his performance at NYC’s Irving Plaza – resulting in a “nasty” broken arm. Also on Friday, Tomlinson released his much-anticipated second album, Faith in the Future.

The boyband member turned solo artist has had to postpone numerous upcoming in-store signings and appearances across the UK to support the new album. Tomlinson took to social media to explain the situation and that all appearances will be rescheduled, with the new dates to be announced soon.

“Thank you, everyone, that’s listened to the new album so far, and it means the world to me. Unfortunately, on the way back (from his NYC show), I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.” He then posted X-ray pictures of his arm, where you can clearly see a break in his bone.

In a follow-up Tweet, Tomlinson said, “The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easting the pain of my broken arm, haha!”

Alongside the album’s release, he also announced a 2023 world tour scheduled to kick off in May 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. You can view all of the dates below.

May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage

Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center

Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium