Former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm Postponing Upcoming Appearances for New Album Release

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson took a nasty fall on Friday (November 11) after his performance at NYC’s Irving Plaza – resulting in a “nasty” broken arm. Also on Friday, Tomlinson released his much-anticipated second album, Faith in the Future.
The boyband member turned solo artist has had to postpone numerous upcoming in-store signings and appearances across the UK to support the new album. Tomlinson took to social media to explain the situation and that all appearances will be rescheduled, with the new dates to be announced soon.
“Thank you, everyone, that’s listened to the new album so far, and it means the world to me. Unfortunately, on the way back (from his NYC show), I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.” He then posted X-ray pictures of his arm, where you can clearly see a break in his bone.
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 12, 2022
In a follow-up Tweet, Tomlinson said, “The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easting the pain of my broken arm, haha!”
Alongside the album’s release, he also announced a 2023 world tour scheduled to kick off in May 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. You can view all of the dates below.
May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage
Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center
Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl
Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium