Spotify Just Put Another Nail In The Album’s Coffin

(Hypebot) — Streaming and the promotion of playlists have contributed to the demise of the album, alongside shorter and shorter attention spans. But recently, Spotify added insult to injury by eliminating a popular feature.

As tech companies often do when they are taking something away, without the fanfare of notice. Spotify has eliminated the option on its mobile app that allowed users to add entire albums to their custom playlists with the tap of a button.

Spotify users were not happy

