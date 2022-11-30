Terence Blanchard Signs With The Kurland Agency

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of legendary jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard for worldwide representation outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Blanchard, who is a five-time Grammy winner, was most recently nominated in 2021 for Absence, a collaboration with his longtime E-Collective band and the acclaimed Turtle Island Quartet which picked up nods in November 2021 for Best Instrumental Jazz Album and Best Improvised Jazz Solo for Blanchard.

The project, which was recorded in the early days of the pandemic, started as a tribute to fellow jazz legend Wayne Shorter.

“I knew that Wayne wasn’t feeling well at the time, so I wanted to honor him to let him know how much he has meant to me,” says Blanchard.

In addition to his recognition by the Recording Academy, Blanchard became the second Black composer to be nominated twice for the original score category, replicating a feat first accomplished by industry legend Quincy Jones, who was nominated for the score from 1967’s In Cold Blood and 1985’s The Color Purple.