The 4th Annual Relix Music Conference Announced For Nashville In 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The fourth annual Relix Music Conference will take place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, featuring more than 40 speakers who will address a variety of topics covering every facet of the modern music industry.

Programming for 2023 includes panels, discussion groups, musical conversations, and keynote speeches with some of the most notable figures in the industry.

The 2023 edition of the conference will be produced by Brad Tucker, Project Management Director for Dayglo Presents with Josh Baron, former longtime editor of Relix, co-author of Ticket Masters and noted ticketing executive providing assistance.

“The Relix Live Music Conference is like a great night out at the Capitol Theatre or Brooklyn Bowl, combined with a righteous mission,” adds David Fricke, whose current work can be found in MOJO, Jazz Times and SiriusXM. “Passionate fans gather to celebrate the music and keep it moving forward. Whether I’m attending a panel, onstage for an interview or just hanging out in between, I always come away with insights, ideas and artists I need to know – something new that goes right into my writing and radio work.”

“We are super excited to bring the Relix Music Conference to Nashville,” says Brooklyn Bowl co-founder Peter Shapiro. “I can’t believe it’s been three years since we hosted the last one. Wow – we have all been through a lot since then! Now, to get to do it at the Bowl in Nashville, it’s going to be a lot of fun to all get together again. See you all down there!”

The first round of programming will be announced in January 2023. In the meantime, early bird passes are available now and more information can be found at relixmusicconference.com.