Songwriter & Producer Aaron Chafin Signs With Concord & Chromatic

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing in partnership with Chromatic Music have struck a new co-publishing deal with Nashville-based songwriter and producer Aaron Chafin.

The deal, which goes into effect immediately, covers Chafin’s entire existing catalog, as well as his future works.

Chafin’s credits include Rozes’ “Halfway There,” Kyd the Band’s “Easy (feat. Elley Duhe),” Cassadee Pope’s “Tomorrow Night” and Sam Tinnesz’s “Loser (feat. Bryce Fox),” among numerous others.

He also has a co-writing credit on Drake White’s “Hurts The Healing,” which has been featured extensively on SiriusXM’s The Highway and he produced Micah Tyler’s “Amen,” which peaked at #2 on Christian Radio.

Chafin’s catalog has also been featured in multiple sync placings, including ads for Dell, Intel, Amazon, Samsung, as well as on television in shows such as “American Kingdom,” “Almost Family,” “The Bold Type,” and “Selling Sunset.”

“Super excited to be joining Chromatic Music and Concord for my publishing! The opportunities presented from the team were undeniable from the beginning, and I feel more than confident within their worldwide network of collaborations,” Chafin said.

The deal is the second signing on the recently launched joint venture, Chromatic Music, which was founded by songwriter Tofer Brown and Chafin joins Nashville-based songwriter Lauren Hungate who signed with the J.V. earlier this year.