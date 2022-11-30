Baker Boy Wins Album Of The Year At The 2022 Aria Awards

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Yolngu rap artist Baker Boy took top honors at the 2022 Aria Awards, taking home five trophies, including Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop/Rap Release and Best Solo Artist.

Baker Boy, whose real name is Danzal James Baker, also won awards for Best Cover Art and Mix Engineer – Best Mixed Album (Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin and Dave Hammer) for his album Gela.

Pub rockers Amyl and the Sniffers picked up Arias for Best Group and Best Rock Album after treating the audience to a rendition of their fan favorite hit Guided By Angels.

The Wiggles were once again recognized as one of the world’s most popular kid friendly acts when they were presented with awards for Best Children’s Album and Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal.

Other winners for 2022 include RÜFÜS DU SOL, who won Producer – Best Produced Album presented by Neumann for Surrender; Tones And I taking home Song of the Year presented by YouTube for Cloudy Day; The Kid LAROI for Best Pop Release with Thousand Miles; Budjerah for Best Soul/R&B Release for Conversations; Casey Barnes for Best Country Album for Light It Up; The Chats for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for Get Fucked, British international icon Harry Styles, who was awarded Most Popular International Artist for Harry’s House, King Stingray for Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist, Vance Joy & William Bleakley for Best Video presented by YouTube with Every Side Of You and Uncle Archie Roach winning Best Independent Release presented by PPCA with One Song.

2022 marked the first return to a live event for the Arias since 2019 and the night featured performances by Amyl and The Sniffers, Baker Boy, Budjerah, Casey Donovan, Dami Im, Flume (Ft. MAY-A), Jessica Mauboy, KYE, Natalie Imbruglia, Peking Duk, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Thelma Plum, Tones And I and Vance Joy.

“It was so special to have everyone together again at the iconic Hordern Pavillion celebrating the best of Aussie music and the joy that it brings to audiences here and around the world. Huge congratulations to all the winners from across Australia, in particular Baker Boy, who’s success with five ARIAs this year is absolutely inspiring. No one can deny that the talent, energy, and world-class creativity we have in Australian music deserves to be celebrated. Thank you so much to our hosts Nat, Ruel and G Flip, our sponsors, the amazing ARIAs team, and all the artists, nominees and their teams. We are so thankful to all those who were involved with making tonight so special, and for everyone who is a part of this amazing industry. Heading into 2023, the future of Aussie music is looking very bright.”

The Arias were broadcast live in Australia via Channel 9 and 9Now, as well as on YouTube, who was a principle sponsor of the event.

The 2022 Arias were hosted by Natalie Imbruglia, who paid tribute to Australian music legend Olivia Newton-John joined by KYE, ARIA Award-winners Peking Duk and ARIA Award-winning singer and musical director of the tribute, Tones And I.