Taylor Hanson’s Food on the Move Launches New ‘Bring Food Home’ Campaign To Combat Food Insecurity

TULSA (CelebrityAccess) – Food on the Move, the Tulsa-based non-profit founded by musician/entrepreneur Taylor Hanson of the Grammy Award-nominated pop/rock trio of brothers, Hanson, has announced the launch of The Food Home – ‘Bring Food Home’ campaign. In partnership with Giving Tuesday, The Food Home is a four-phase local food campus with an urban farm, food hub, community hub, and market to be located in North Tulsa.

Food on the Move is also celebrating the launch of the Food Home project with an exclusive contest giving fans and supporters worldwide an opportunity to tour the project in person with Hanson. For contest details or to make a donation, visit their official website HERE.

“The Food Home is a major step to reinvest in once neglected neighborhoods while making an impact on us all.” – Taylor Hanson

Since 2014, Food On The Move has worked to end food droughts in the Tulsa area through mobile community food events, with a long-term strategy to foster the return of permanent grocery stores and healthy food systems. Phase 1 of The Food Home capital campaign will fund the project’s Urban Farm, which combines education and urban agriculture by allowing for year-round produce to be grown through aquaponics and hydroponics systems, along with training opportunities on these new technologies.

The Urban Farm’s self-sustaining business model will see local fresh produce grown for sale to local distributors and vendors, while ensuring the availability of fresh produce to be set aside for local residents in need. Features will include cutting-edge growing facilities that will house aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponics systems; The Hardesty Community Corner gathering and event space; and a teaching facility to develop future urban agriculture professionals using the aGrow Future curriculum. Through a partnership with Tulsa Public Schools, Food On The Move has already laid the foundation for the project at North Tulsa’s Monroe Demonstration Academy. Through their aGrow First program, students have been introduced to a greater understanding of community health along with means to use these principles to combat food deserts and food insecurity.

“Our concept with Food On The Move was if we could forge relationships, understand the community through pop-up events, pay-as-you-can mobile events, bringing fresh produce to where the greatest need was,” says Hanson, “we’d have the best chance at understanding the long-term solutions needed and the long-term answer to how to transform a food desert into an oasis.”