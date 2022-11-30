Lance Sadlek Named Executive Director Of The RiverCenter And Adler Theatre

DAVENPORT, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — VenuWorks announced the hire of industry veteran Lance Sadlek as the Executive Director of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.

In his new role, Sadlek succeeds long-time Executive Director Rick Palmer who earlier this year requested to focus exclusively on programming the Adler Theatre as its General Manager.

Sadler brings more than 3 decades of experience to his new role in Davenport with a resume that includes executive roles at the Galvin Fine Arts Center in Davenport, where he served as Executive Director since 1991.

The facility includes a 1,100-seat auditorium, 110-seat recital hall, 55-seat black box theater, practice rooms, offices, and classrooms housing Theater, Music, Art, and Communications Departments, television and radio stations, book arts lab, scene and costume shops, and two art galleries.

“We welcome Lance, with his passion for the performing arts and his vast experience in the Quad Cities. Lance is a results-orientated leader who, together with the talented venue staff, will establish the highest standards for operational excellence ensuring our patrons have the best customer experience at the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks President.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the Quad Cities region in a way that can be so impactful,” added Lance Sadlek. “Our community is very fortunate to have the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre and I look forward to continuing to bring memorable experiences to its patrons.”

Sadlek begins his new position at the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre on December 12th.