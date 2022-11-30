Oak View Group Announces Naming Rights Partner For Under-Construction Tahoe Arena

LAKE TAHOE, NV (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group and The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority announced an exclusive multi-year naming rights agreement with Tahoe Blue Vodka for an in-development entertainment, sports and conference center near Lake Tahoe.

Located in Stateline, NV, the new facility will be named the Tahoe Blue Center and is projected to host about 130 events a year after its anticipated opening in July 2023.

Along with the naming rights for the venue, the deal also includes prominent external and interior signage at the under-construction facility.

Once completed, the new 6,000-capacity arena and conference center will serve as an anchor for Lake Tahoe’s south shore and play a key role in attracting visitors to the region, OVG and the TDVA said.

“As the naming rights partner for the new Tahoe Blue Center, we are proud to support this spectacular, innovative and unparalleled venue that reflects our long-standing commitment to invest in the region, celebrate the unique Lake Tahoe lifestyle, and be a driving force as an ecological leader and innovator,” said Matt Levitt, Founder & CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka.

“The center is a significant investment in the destination’s sustainable future and year-round economic health and we’re pleased to announce this wonderful representation of local partnership,” said Carol Chaplin, President & CEO, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority. “Tahoe Blue Vodka is a company that was born right here in Lake Tahoe and their substantial investment will offer multiple levels of sponsorship.”

The partnership was developed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group.