Rising California Country Artist Rosy Nolan Signs With Blackbird Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — California country singer-songwriter Rosy Nolan has become the latest artist to sign with Blackbird Record Label.

“We are thrilled to work with Rosy on her upcoming release. It’s rare we seek out artists to join the roster. Generally speaking, artists are pitched to us one way or another. We’d caught Rosy live a few times and knew she was a perfect fit for us. Great style, attitude, vocals, performance and songs. We can’t wait to share her new record, due first half 2023,” said Blackbird Record’s Eric Craig.

Nolan, who is known for her ballads, hymns and folk melodies, takes inspiration from artists such as Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, and Dolly Parton.

She was featured at this year’s Stagecoach Festival, where she appeared on The Horseshoe Stage curated by tastemaker Nikki Lane and is expected to announce new music and tour plans in the near future.

Blackbird Record Label is a Los Angeles based label founded in 2017 by Recording Artist Manda Mosher and Record Executive and Music Supervisor, Eric Craig.

Her currently announced live shows include:

Thu 12.08 @reddogpioneertown Pioneertown, CA 7-9p

Fri 12.09 @thedirtydrummer Phoenix, AZ with @katiemae.az 8p

Sat 12.10 @thebisbeegrand Bisbee, AZ with @hank.topless 8-11p

Sun 12.11 @elreycourt Santa Fe, NM

Mon 12.12 @themuseumclub Flagstaff, AZ 8p