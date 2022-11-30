The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers Announces As Headliners For Shaky Knees 2023

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The Killers, The Lumineers and Muse have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 return of the Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Now in its tenth year, the festival will take place from May 5- May 7, 2023, at Central Park in downtown Atlanta with more than 60 bands across four stages of music.

For 2023, organizers announced a lineup that also includes Greta Van Fleet, Tenacious D, Hozier, The Mars Volta, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Flaming Lips performing “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” Cypress Hill performing “Black Sunday,” and more.

A presale for 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale Tickets kicks off on December 2nd, followed by a general on sale at 1 PM the same day.

For the well-heeled, VIP with dedicated viewing areas and platinum tickets with on-stage viewing will also be available.