George Thorogood And The Destroyers Announce A 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) –Rock legend George Thorogood and the Destroyers announced plans to hit the road this spring for a tour to mark their 50th Anniversary of their first performance.

The show, a performance at Lane Hall in Delaware, saw the neophyte three-piece band, play covers that included ‘No Particular Place To Go,’ ‘Madison Blues’ and ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.’

According to the band’s drummer, Jeff Simon, the audience seemed wary at first but by the second set, the dance floor was packed.

“It was like someone flipped a switch,” Simon recalled.

“After the gig,” Thorogood added. “Jeff and I thought, ‘maybe we’re onto something.’”

Since then, the band has performed in more than 8,000 live shows and sold more than 15 million albums.

For their Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock Tour, Thorogood will be joined by Simon and long-time Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler, and Buddy Leach with dates kicking off with a pair of shows at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort on March 17 and 18.

The band is scheduled for a series of West Coast dates before undertaking a Canadian run starting at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on April 27th and wrapping at Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario on May 17th.

BAD ALL OVER THE WORLD

50 YEARS OF ROCK

2/13/23 Rock Legends Cruise X / Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

2/17/23 Rock Legends Cruise X / Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

3/17/23 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, OR

3/18/23 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, OR

3/19/23 Northern Quest Resort & Casino / Airway Heights, WA

3/21/23 Redding Civic Auditorium / Redding, CA

3/22/23 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts / Santa Rosa, CA

3/24/23 Yaamava’ Resort & Casino / Highland, CA

3/25/23 Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort / Las Vegas, NV

4/27/23 Commodore Ballroom / Vancouver, BC

4/28/23 Commodore Ballroom / Vancouver, BC

4/29/23 Trade and Convention Centre / Penticton, BC

4/30/23 CN Centre / Prince George, BC

5/2/23 Bonnetts Energy Centre / Grand Prairie, AB

5/4/23 The Venue at River Cree / Edmonton, AB

5/5/23 Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Centre / Calgary, AB

5/6/23 Casino Regina / Regina, SK

5/8/23 TCU Place / Saskatoon, SK

5/9/23 Burton Cummings Theatre / Winnipeg, MB

5/12/23 Sudbury Arena / Sudbury, ON

5/13/23 Peterborough Memorial Centre / Peterborough, ON

5/14/23 MTelus / Montreal, QC

5/16/23 Centre in the Square / Kitchener, ON