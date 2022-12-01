AEG Presents Announces A Major Sponsorship Deal With Bottled Water Brand Pure Life

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced a new partnership with bottled water brand Pure Life in a deal that will see the brand become the official unflavored water provider at more than 50 music venues and events around the U.S.

The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Pure Water become the exclusive unflavored still water at 21 music festivals and 30 music venues in AEG Presents portfolio, including major U.S. markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Las Vegas, among others.

The deal is the first time the brand has partnered with multiple music venues, festivals and live events and is also one of the largest multi-asset deals in AEG Presents’ history.

“We are excited to partner with AEG Presents to deliver our water to concertgoers across the country,” said Meagan Pirog, Pure Life Brand Manager. “This partnership furthers our goal of providing hydration solutions to all families, whether it is the one you’re born into or the one you choose.”

“Pure Life is a true category leader and best-in-class brand when it comes to water; we are proud to be welcoming them into our AEG Presents family of partners,” said Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “They share our commitment to excellence and will surely keep our fans hydrated at our venues and festivals across the country.”