half•alive Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Long Beach-based indie rock band half•alive shared the details of their upcoming Conditions Of A Punk Tour with North American dates slated to start in the Spring of 2023.
The 23-date, Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on April 15th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, with stops in major markets such as Dallas, New York, and Atlanta, before wrapping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 19th.
half•alive will be touring in support of their second studio album, Conditions Of A Punk, which is scheduled to be released on December 2nd via RCA.
half•alive Conditions Of A Punk Tour 2023
North America Tour Dates:
Sat Apr 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
Tue Apr 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Thu Apr 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Fri Apr 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sat Apr 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Mon Apr 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Apr 25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Thu Apr 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Fri Apr 28 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sat Apr 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Mon May 01 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Wed May 03 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Fri May 05 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Mon May 08 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
Tue May 09 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu May 11 – Denver, CO – Summit
Fri May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Sun May 14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Mon May 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Tue May 16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Thu May 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri May 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern