half•alive Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Long Beach-based indie rock band half•alive shared the details of their upcoming Conditions Of A Punk Tour with North American dates slated to start in the Spring of 2023.

The 23-date, Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on April 15th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, with stops in major markets such as Dallas, New York, and Atlanta, before wrapping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 19th.

half•alive will be touring in support of their second studio album, Conditions Of A Punk, which is scheduled to be released on December 2nd via RCA.

half•alive Conditions Of A Punk Tour 2023

North America Tour Dates:

Sat Apr 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Tue Apr 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Thu Apr 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sat Apr 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Mon Apr 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Apr 25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Thu Apr 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Fri Apr 28 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sat Apr 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Mon May 01 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Wed May 03 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Fri May 05 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Mon May 08 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

Tue May 09 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu May 11 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Sun May 14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Mon May 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Tue May 16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu May 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri May 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern