Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: John Waite

Posted on
13 0

There’s a new documentary about John Waite, “The Hard Way.” We discuss the film as well as John’s career. John is an artist who never stops creating, he’s a true believer, you will find him intriguing.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/john-waite-105365362/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-waite/id1316200737?i=1000588311661

https://open.spotify.com/episode/24Jm27IUU32Qo4Fw43lQW8?si=Soxvi7QdRySC8oAAY4NaXg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/883ea655-1762-4600-b3d9-9bbcb10b6890/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-john-waite

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/john-waite-209347122

