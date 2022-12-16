Range Media Partners Announce Two Key A&R Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Range Media Partners’ music division has announced two key A&R hires. Jared Cotter joins as Vice President of A&R, and Federico Morris joins as Director of A&R. They will support Range Music’s management talent, as well as artists signed to the Range Music record label and Range Music Publishing.

Cotter joins from The Heavy Group, co-founded in 2016. While there, he helped launch the careers and co-managed international music stars Bazzi, R&B’s Kiana Lede, production group Rice N’ Peas (Kevin White and Mike Woods), and multi-platinum songwriter Chelsea Lena, resulting in millions of records sold worldwide.

He will continue to manage Bazzi and co-manage Rose Betts, Ben Kessler, Boston & Pat, Veyah, and Shreta alongside Jeremy Skaller while working on expanding the growing roster of artists signed to Range’s label.

Morris most recently served as Publishing A&R and manager at Electric Feel Entertainment. He worked closely with multi-platinum hitmakers, including 24KGoldn, BTS, Trippie Redd and others – generating more than 500 million streams globally.

While at Electric Feel, Morris signed Callan Wong, who produced Lil Mosey’s 5X-platinum Blueberry Faygo and co-led the creative for a 10-day writing camp with Future.

Range Media Partners launched its label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music and Artist Label Services in 2022 – earning 7 Grammy nominations and 9 No. 1 hits. Throughout the year, the company showcased its ability to create and foster opportunities for its roster of clients. Highlights include Cordae being the sound of Madden 23, Midland’s Mark Wystrach’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye acting debut, and Luke Grimes launching a music career while starring on the hit TV show Yellowstone.