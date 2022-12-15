Rolling Loud To Launch In Munich In 203

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans for the expansion of its popular hip-hop festival brand Rolling Loud to Germany for the first time in 2023.

The fest is slated to take place in Munich at the Messe Exhibition Center from July 7, 8 and 9, 2023.

As of yet, details on the lineup are still pending, but headliners announced for Rolling Loud’s Southern California event in 2023 include Playboy Carti, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Wayne.

The announcement of Rolling Loud Germany is the latest in a series of expansion events announced for Europe in 2023 that include Rolling Loud Rotterdam on June 30th and July 1st and the second edition of Rolling Loud Portugal on July 5th-7th 2023 at Portimão Beach.

The festival, which was founded by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif as a one-day event in Miami in 2015, has grown to become the most recognized hip hop festival in the world. In addition to the aforementioned European festival dates, Rolling Loud events are also in the works for Miami, Los Angeles and Thailand for 2023.