Kilimanjaro Announes The Arches at London Bridge, A New London Event And Exhibition Space

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Kilimanjaro, the UK subsidiary of German entertainment company Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft, expanded its footprint in the arts & exhibitions world of London with the launch of the Arches At London Bridge.

Arches At London Bridge features an event space of around 1,050 square meters with state-of-the-art production, capable of hosting up to 400,000 visitors annually. The event location will feature curved 6m high 360-degree galleries and will be used as a perpetual art space, displaying exhibition content.

The space was designed by the noted architectural firm Cubit3D, and will host a constantly revolving array of tours and exhibitions, DEAG said.

The Arches at London Bridge will debut in the Spring of 2023, hosting Monet’s Garden, a 360-degree journey through the works and history of the noted impressionist Claude Monet. The exhibition is staged with multimedia technology, providing fans with a unique view of his body of work.

“We are delighted to further expand our business segment Arts+Exhibitions and to be part of UK‘s very vibrant cultural and artistic life with ARCHES AT LONDON BRIDGE. With over 70 million overnight stays per year, London is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. ARCHES AT LONDON BRIDGE is located in the heart of London, close to attractions such as Tower Bridge, London Bridge and The Shard. By taking over the management of another venue, DEAG is able to act as venue, as co-producer, or producer in the cultural hotspot of central London,” said DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow.

“Our aim is to make ARCHES AT LONDON BRIDGE a thrilling cultural encounter for Londoners and tourists alike, bringing a constantly changing line-up of highly sought after exhibits and interactive experiences, that are already enjoyed by other major cities across the globe,” added Kilimanjaro’s Stuart Goldbraith.