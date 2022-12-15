Holler Partners With CAA To Launch A Full Animation Studio

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Holler, a media company best known for its animated emojis used for text messaging and digital conversations, is partnering with Creative Artists Agency to launch a full-service animation studio.

Founded by Group Black’s co-founder and CEO, Travis Montaque, Holler’s digital stickers and animated gifs have been used by more than 70 million people around the world on platforms such as Venmo and other social messaging apps.

Formerly known as Emogi, the company re-branded itself as Holler in 2019 after striking a partnership with Magiclab’s Badoo.

As the company pivots to full-service animation, the company has named Pat Giles to oversee the studio. Giles helped to create some of the advertising industry’s most recognized characters such as from the latest iterations of Del Monte’s Green Giant to Lucky the Leprechaun to McGruff the Crime Dog, while also executive producing several popular animated web-series, like “Lili and Torto’s Opposite Show” for Sesame Studios.

As part of the deal, Holler Studios has pacted with Creative Artists Agency, who will advise on branding, digital content distribution strategy, monetization models, and a go-to-market approach for selecting IP for exploitation in television, film and beyond.

“When we first met with Travis Montaque and the entire Holler Studios team, we were immediately drawn to their vision for telling universal, diverse, and inclusive multicultural stories through the medium of animation and their vision to leverage all digital mediums and platforms to get these stories to the world,” said Frank Jung, Co-Head of CAA Digital Media.