Blue Note Napa Announces Summer Sessions at Silverado Resort With Emmylou Harris, Marlon Wayans, Rufus Wainwright, & More

NAPA (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series which will run from May 19 through October.

After spending two years at a Valley winery, the Blue Note Summer Sessions is relocating this summer for a new home in Napa Valley – The Silverado Resort.

The resort is located just off the Silverado Trail in the heart of Napa Valley and a short drive from San Francisco. The Northern California retreat offers 1,200 acres situated between vineyards and oak groves with world-class dining, a full-service spa, family activities, and advanced business facilities.

The new concert location offers more seating and room for dancing with a capacity of 1,500 wine-loving fans – in addition to more transportation and housing options. The outdoor event series will feature a stage constructed above the Silverado’s PGA-certified golft course, which will not impede daily golf sessions at the resort. Some of those scheduled to perform are Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam, Dave Koz, Belinda Carlisle, Marlon Waynes, and many more.

Blue Note Napa, an indie concert promoter and venue operator has unveiled a diverse Summer Session lineup with acts including rock and country musicians, comeddians, award winners, and jazz performers.

“Napa has been known for quite some time for its world-class wine, over the last fifteen years it has also become known for its equally high-level culinary experience. Our goal is to bring the third pillar of the arts to Napa year-round and ensure it is known as a center for the finest of all types of world-class music,” said Blue Note Napa’s Managing Director Ken Tesler. “I hope all of our venues including the Blue Note Napa, the JaM Cellars Ballroom, our Summer Sessions, the Blue Note Jazz Festival, and finally Oxbow RiverStage together make that a reality.”