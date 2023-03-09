Apple (Finally) Announces Apple Music Classical App

HYPEBOT – After over a year of speculation, Apple Music announced today, Thursday (March 9) that it would launch its promised Apple Music Classical App on March 28.

Apple Music subscribers can use the dedicated app at no additional cost.

Designed specifically for classical music, Apple Music Classical claims to offer the world’s largest classical music catalog and comes with optimized search and the “highest audio,” including some in spatial audio.

Apple Music Classical launches with:

“the world’s largest classical music catalog” with over 5 million tracks

thousands of exclusive albums.

the ability to search by composer, work, conductor, or catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly

the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in spatial audio.

complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing

thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

Availability

Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28 and is available for pre-order now.

Requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan.

Available worldwide where Apple Music is offered except in China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan with those regions to follow.

Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.

Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon.

To listen to music on Apple Music Classical, you must have an internet connection.

