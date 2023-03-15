Assomusica President Vincenzo Spera Dies After Tragic Motorcycle Accident

CORSO MAGENTA, ITALY (VIP-Booking) – The Italian music industry is mourning the loss of Vincenzo Spera, a highly respected figure in the Live Music industry who has died at the age of 70.

Spera was the founder and director of Duemilagrandieventi and had been serving as the president of Assomusica, the association that brings together all the promoters in Italy, since 2011.

Spera was tragically hit by a motorcycle while crossing the pedestrian crossing in Corso Magenta, in the Castelletto district. The accident occurred in the evening, not far from his home. Despite the prompt intervention of the emergency services, Spera`s condition deteriorated quickly, and he passed away in the hospital.

Spera was widely respected for his contributions to the industry, having worked with numerous Italian and international artists, including Beppe Grillo, Fabrizio De André, Bob Dylan, and Miles Davis.

The news of Spera`s death has sent shockwaves throughout the Italian music industry, with many expressing their sorrow and condolences.