All Things Live Acquires The Norwegian Agency All-In

OSLO, NORWAY (VIP-Booking) – All Things Live has acquired the shares in All-In, one of Norway’s leading event agencies founded by Jens Nesse, Jan Fredrik Karlsen, and Petter Stordalen.

All-In is based in Oslo and has 10 employees working with corporate events as well as concerts and conferences for Norwegian and international customers. In 2022, All-in had revenues of NOK 133 million and NOK 15 million in profits.

The Nordic live entertainment group All Things Live is owned by Waterland Private Equity and has completed a series of acquisitions in the live entertainment space across Europe. The group’s Norwegian business spans comedy and events in Latter and Stand Up Norge, concert and promotion activities as well as artist management in Stageway and Komon-Stageway combined with concert and promotion in All Things Live and festivals in recently acquired HES.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in All-In. After founding the company in 2017, the business has grown to become what we dreamt of. Becoming part of a family as ambitious as All Things Live will provide us with even more fuel to accelerate in the coming years,” says Jens Nesse, co-founder and CEO of All-In.

“We have found everything we were looking for in All Things Live. Loads of experience, great enthusiasm and a wide range of competencies. It is a powerful team with great resources within our field. What is not to like?” adds co-founder of All-In, Jens Fredrik Karlsen (pictured).

“The acquisition of All-In strengthens All Things Live’s position in the event market in Norway. In combination with our ownership of Komon-Stageway, we will gain a stronger foothold in an important market, enabling us to create even more unique experiences for our customers,” says Gry Mølleskog, CEO of All Things Live Norway and the All Things Live Group.

“The competencies in these two great event companies combined with the strong teams in Latter and Stand Up Norge, Komon-Stageway and HES will make All Things Live an even more attractive partner in the Norwegian event industry,” Gry Mølleskog ends.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.