Ticketmaster CFO Peter Casciani Joins Options For Learning Board of Directors

PASADENA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Peter Casciani, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of North America for Ticketmaster (TM), was recently elected to the board of directors for Options for Learning, a nonprofit child care and early learning agency that serves nearly 9,000 children throughout San Gabriel Valley and the Northeast Los Angeles area.

Casciani joined Live Nation (LN) in a finance leadership role in 2007. In 2010, LN and TM merged, creating the world’s largest producer of live events and the most scalable ticketing platform. Before joining TM, Casciani spent 10 years with The Walt Disney Company.

“Peter brings great business acumen, the heart of a father, and a desire to have a positive impact in our local community,” shares Paul Pulver, CEO of Options for Learning. “I look forward to working with Peter and leveraging his knowledge to advance our organization.”

The Options for Learning website states, “Peter is an engaging, collaborative, and influential leader who strives to be a mentor that cultivates a strong team culture.”

Options for Learning has been serving children and families since 1981. As a nonprofit child care and early learning agency, Options for Learning has been at the forefront of helping families either break the cycle of poverty or improve their lives, by providing children and families with the tools to create a positive foundation for school, social, and life success.