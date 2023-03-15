Live Nation Inks Exclusive Deal With Asahi Beverages

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN), the world’s leading live entertainment company has announced an exclusive partnership with Australia’s leading beverage company Asahi Beverages – bringing some of Australia’s most loved drinks to music fans at concerts and music festivals. Asahi is LN Australia’s first beer and cider partner across concerts and is the exclusive supplier of soft drink brands including Pepsi, Solo, and Schweppes to LN festivals.

The multi-year partnership has seen fans of live music enjoy a range of Asahi beers and ciders, including Carlton Dry, Balter, GOAT, 4 Pines, Pirate Life, and Somersby Cider, as well as soda including Pepsi Max.

Asahi Beverages brands are an ongoing part of brand activations across LN’s portfolio of festivals including Festival X, Spilt Milk, and Harvest Rock, and at venues such as Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Adelaide’s new Hindley Street Music Hall.

Nicole Lembke, Business Development Director, commented: “We are excited by the opportunities created by this partnership with Asahi Beverages and the role it plays in enhancing the fan experience at Live Nation events. The partnership is a union between two industry leaders who share a joint dedication to maximizing fan satisfaction, which acts as the core of all joint endeavors as we leverage Aussies’ love of live music to generate excitement and engagement.”

LN kicked off the partnership with the Somersby Acts of Wonder platform at the sold-out Spilt Milk Festival. Additionally, Asahi and LN launched a new Mountain Goat campaign to engage the “Goat Army.” The Goat Yard brought beer and music experiences together to Spilt Milk for the first time, ensuring fans enjoyed their favorite music while sipping Mountain Goat.

Scott Templeton, Group Head, Commercial Partnerships Asahi Beverages, commented: “We are incredibly

excited to have partnered with Live Nation, aligning some of Australia’s best beverage brands with Live Nation’s incredible concerts and music festivals. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Asahi Beverages to provide music fans with more moments to enjoy our range of products, whilst providing our brands with more ways to connect with new audiences through a shared passion point.”