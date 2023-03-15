Swedish Summerburst Festival Axed By Live Nation

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN (VIP-Booking) – Live Nation has announced the cancellation of this year`s Summerburst music festival at Ullevi in Gothenburg. The announcement was made via the festival`s website, with no reason given for the cancellation.

All ticket buyers for the event, which was scheduled for June 2-3, will receive a full refund. Some of the biggest names in electronic music were set to perform at the festival, including Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and Icona Pop.

“We have decided to focus on other festivals taking place during the spring and summer,” the organizer wrote in a statement to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Summerburst, which began in 2011 at the Stockholm stadium with performances by artists like David Guetta, Avicii, and Eric Prydz, is known for its impressive lineups of electronic dance music.