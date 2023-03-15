Coterie Signs With Concord Music Publishing

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Trans-Tasman indie rock band Coterie has signed with Concord Music Publishing (formerly Native Tongue) to a worldwide publishing deal. Under the terms of the deal, announced today (March 15), Concord will represent the quartet’s catalog and all future works on a global basis. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The band consists of four siblings, Tyler, Joshua, Brandford, and Conrad Fisher, who grew up in Perth and fell in love with their parents’ R&B mixtapes.

The brothers have amassed more than 10 million streams and nearly two million YouTube views, including 1.6 million for their 2022 single, “Cool It Down.” The band has performed at Summersalt, NYE On the Hill, and BE Social Fest in support of their self-titled debut album, which reached No. 4 on the Australian Artist Albums Chart in December 2022. In addition, they signed a recording deal with Massive Records, a JV between Six60 and Sony Music New Zealand.

“Something very special happens when the Fisher siblings make music together,” comments Jaime Gough, managing director of Concord Music Publishing ANZ.

“There is a deep connection and understanding that flows through their songs. This is evident in their live performances, where the guys manage to extend this connection to their audience, leaving those lucky enough to attend with wide smiles and souls filled.

“They are the epitome of a good time band with a positive message, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of their journey.”

Coterie are currently touring with Lime Cordiale on their national tour, the Fantastical Country Club Experience, set to kick off this week.