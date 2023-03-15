Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival Returns To Virginia Beach This April

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Music and fashion icon Pharrell Williams and Live Nation announced the lineup for the 2023 Something in the Water Festival.

Produced by Live Nation, the festival will return to Virginia Beach from April 28 through April 30 with headliners that include Lil Wayne, Skrillex, and Mumford & Sons among others.

Other artists announced for 2023 include 100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid LAROI,

Festival organizers also revealed that retail giant Walmart has signed on as a presenting sponsor for 2023. As part of their sponsorship deal, Walmart will support Pharrell’s Black Ambition, a nonprofit initiative working to close the wealth gap through investments in Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Black Ambition will host a series of curated events and funding opportunities for entrepreneurs. Activations will include an exclusive So Ambitious Dinner that will connect founders with funders and other ecosystem builders and a Pull Up & Pitch competition hosted in collaboration with Black Girl Ventures that will award more than $50K to local entrepreneurs.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president, store operations for Walmart U.S. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

The festival will be livestreamed via YouTube, including full live sets, performance videos from headliners and festival artists, and YouTube Shorts that capture the on-the-ground experience at the fest.

The festival livestream is powered by Bulldog DM and will be available on Pharrell’s YouTube channel as well.