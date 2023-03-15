Julio Reyes Copello Signs With Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian songwriter and producer, and musician Julio Reyes Copello announced he’s signed a new multi-year publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing.

A noted figure in the world of Latin music, Julio Reyes has developed hits for artists such as Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Thalia, Chayanne, Kany Garcia, Alejandro Sanz, Laura Pausini, Pablo Alborán and many others.

To date, his work has garnered eleven Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards on the strength of forty-eight total nominations – including five for Producer of the Year and most recently, a Latin Grammy in 2022 for Producer of the Year and the Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album in 2023.

“I am thrilled to be starting this new phase of my creative life as part of the great Sony Music Publishing family. I am very grateful for the belief, respect, and enthusiasm that Jorge Mejia and his team have shown, which will be essential in order to find new outlets and homes for my music,” Copello said.

“I have known and admired Julio for many years. He is widely respected as a musician’s musician, with a deft touch at the piano and a sensitivity as a producer and songwriter, that makes all manner of artists and writers feel right at home whenever they work with him. It is a dream come true, therefore, to finally be able to work directly with Julio, as well as the artists and songwriters he’s developing. I can’t wait for what comes next,” added Sony Music Publishing President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia in a joint statement.