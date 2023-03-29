Goldenvoice Teases PowerTrip, A New Festival Brand (?)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice, the company behind iconic festival brands such as Coachella and Stagecoach, teased the details on a brand new event.

While details are scarce about the new event, we know the name, PowerTrip, and based on a short promotional video from Goldenvoice, it looks like it will be a rock/metal fest, possibly a genre-specific sister to the country music-focused Stagecoach.

In addition to teasing a genre for the fest, the teaser video hinted at a location for the event as well, using multiple pieces of desert imagery, suggesting that the event may take place in the promoter’s favorite festival location, the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Goldenvoice also revealed a new webpage for the event and announced that more details would be forthcoming on March 30th.