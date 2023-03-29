Harry Styles Named Artist Of The Year At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday night with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift taking top honors for artist and song of the year, respectively.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the iHeartRadio Music Awards were aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and featured a special appearance from LL COOL J and performances and collaborations from Lenny Kravitz, P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil) and more.

Along with song of the year for her hit “Anti-Hero,” Swift was also recognized with iHeartRadio’s Innovator Award, which has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career.

Past recipients of the Innovator Award include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

Other winners for 2023 include Imagine Dragons, who won the award for best duo/group; Morgan Wallen, who was named country artist of the year; and Drake, who topped the list of nominees to claim the 2023 hip-hop artist of the year award.

Pop icon P!NK was also on hand to be presented with the 2023 iHeartRadio ICON Award, honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Category winners were:

Song of the Year:

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Best Collaboration:

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best New Pop Artist:

Jax

Country Song of the Year:

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Cody Johnson

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

GloRilla

Latto

R&B Song of the Year:

“I Hate U”- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year:

SZA

Best New R&B Artist:

Muni Long

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Rock Song of the Year:

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock Artist of the Year:

Papa Roach

Dance Song of the Year:

“I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:

“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Firme

Best New Latin Artist:

Kali Uchis

Most Played Artist of the Year:

Doja Cat

Pop Album of the Year:

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

Rock Album of the Year:

“Impera” – Ghost

Alternative Album of the Year:

“Unlimited Love” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Country Album of the Year

“Growin’ Up”- Luke Combs

Hip Hop Album of the Year:

“Her Loss” – Drake and 21 Savage

R&B Album of the Year:

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

Latin Album of the Year:

“Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

Tour of the Year:

Coldplay

Label of the Year:

Columbia Records

ICON Award

P!NK

Innovator Award

Taylor Swift

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Yet To Come” – BTS

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

“BTSArmy”- BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

JVKE

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles

Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category