Floydfest In Limbo For 2023

CHECK, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Floydfest, the independent 5-day music and arts festival, may not take place this year after the event lost its venue due to what organizers describe as permitting and logistical issues.

In a statement released through their social media, organizers for the festival said: “Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options. We will be back with more information on April 6.”

Festival organizers went on to note that in the event Floydfest doesn’t take place this year, they plan to make a return in 2024.

“Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. More information will be announced next week.”

The fest, which was scheduled to take place from July 26-30, in Check, Virginia, featured a lineup that includes The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose, Leftover Salmon, Elle King, Ripe, and Nikki Lane, among others.

While festival organizers did not provide insights into the logistical challenges the event is facing, the Roanoke Times reported that the Virginia Department Of Environmental Quality (DEQ) may have put the brakes on the event due to environmental and permitting concerns.

According to the Roanoke Times, DEQ inspectors found that construction at the proposed festival site had commenced without the required permits that govern erosion and sedimentation.

Additionally, environmental groups raised concerns about the use of the site for a music festival as it could pose risks for several at risk species, including the bog turtle, the satyr butterfly.

The use of the site also received pushback from local residents who expressed concern about traffic, noise, and security impacts from the event, the Roanoke Times reported.