Soundcloud Shares Strong New Creator And Track Stats But No MAU Update

(Hypebot) — Alongside the launch of its “Fans” direct messaging tool this week, SoundCloud shared some impressive numbers. Missing, however, were new monthly active user stats.

Last year, SoundCloud had about 120 million monthly active users, down from 175 million in 2017. But other stats are on the upswing and cement the platform’s status as a destination for creators.

SoundCloud By The Numbers

320M+ tracks.

40M+ creators, up from 30M in 2021

Now operating in 193 countries.

56,146,525 hours of audio uploaded daily.

1 in 4 teen creators who upload their content say they do so on SoundCloud.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.