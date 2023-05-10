Minnesota State Honors The Legacy of Legendary Artist Prince

CHANHASSEN, MN (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (May 9), Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited Paisley Park to sign bill HF 717, officially making a 7-mile stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie – the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The signs will be uniquely designed in purple to showcase the legacy of Prince and his signature color.

The governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Representative Lucy Rehm, Senator Julia E. Coleman, Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson, Prince’s longtime attorney and friend, Londell McMillan, and lead community supporters of the Bill Sam Cook and Mark Webster. The Senate vote was 55-5 to rename the highway, and the bill passed the House unanimously last month, April 21, 2023 – the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death. In addition, the bill specified that signs on the stretch of the highway would be purple and installed in the summer of 2023.

Next month, during Celebration 2023 (June 8 – 11), Paisley Park and fans from all over the globe will descend on Paisley Park and continue to celebrate Prince along with this major accomplishment and recognize the advocates and legislators who led the charge on this project to make the re-naming a reality.

“Thank you to all those who made the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway a reality. It’s a brilliant combination of public policy mixed with Prince’s purple magic. Prince was loyal to Minnesota, bringing international attention and a legendary funk music sound to this state. Drive on out to Paisley Park, check the purple signs, and join us for more celebration June 8th through 11th as we Celebrate Prince,” says L. McMillan.

Paisley Park is Prince’s private estate, an active museum, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and a concert venue in Chanhassen. The museum is open for public tours, giving fans of the music icon the unprecedented opportunity to tour the legendary 65,000-square-foot complex that served as the center of Prince’s creative universe. Guided tours take visitors throughout the vast creative spaces of Paisley Park, including recording and mixing studios where Prince recorded, produced, and mixed many of his biggest hits; exhibit spaces that chronicle films like the global hit Purple Rain; Prince’s private NPG Music Club; and a massive soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for concert tours and held exclusive, private events and concerts. In addition, the venue today welcomes fans, musicians, and audiophiles for tours, concerts, festivals, and special events.