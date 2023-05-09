Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters And Mumford & Sons Among The Headliners For Austin City Limits 2023

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation shared the details for the 2023 return of the Austin City Limits Music Festival with headliners that include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons and the The Lumineers.

Produced by Live Nation’s C3 Presents, the nine-stage music festival will take place across two weekends for 2023, October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin.

The list of artists announced for 2023 also includes Shania Twain (Weekend One only), ODESZA, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (Weekend Two only), along with Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

This year, the fest will also feature a slate of homegrown Texas artists that include Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, Tanya Tucker, Ben Kweller, d4dv, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep At The Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, BigXThaPlug, Katy Kirby and Goodnight, Texas, Calder Allen, Kathryn Legendre, Arya, Grace Sorenson, Sunrose, Blackchyl, We Don’t Ride Llamas, Jane Leo, Ellis Bullard, Rattlesnake Milk, Shooks, QUIN NFN, Caramelo Haze, Die Spitz, Nemegata, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective, The Moriah Sisters and The Disciples of Joy.

3-Day Tickets for both weekends went on sale today at https://www.aclfestival.com