Robert Plan & Allison Krauss Postpone Ashville Concert

ASHEVILLE, N.C. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss were forced to postpone a concert on their ‘Raise the Roof tour scheduled for Ashville on Tuesday.

In a post on the arena’s social media, the two performers announced the postponement, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances beyond our control’ but providing no additional reasons.

The duo stated that the show will be rescheduled with the new date to be announced soon. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the makeup date and refunds are available from the point of purchase.

Krauss and Plant have been on the road since April and most recently performed at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City on May 5th.

Their next scheduled performance is set for May 10th at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, N.C. and is still on the books at press time.